Pune: The LPG crunch has hit commercial establishments across the country, with hotels and eateries facing the heat, prompting some of them to increase its rates. In Pune, one of the eateries, put up a notice about a revised rate chart of its dishes. However, what caught the internet's attention was how it indirectly blames Donald Trump, for the surge in LPG prices and plastic, which has in turn forced them to take such a step.

The wording of the notice displayed at Barve Dahiwada, in Pune's Kothrud seems to be filled with frustration, blaming Trump for instigating this war that has now lingered on for weeks. The notice hits at the right spot, as it has blatanly explained the exact reason why they have been forced to revise their rates. The announcement of a routine rate revision, done in such a cheeky manner, linking local price changes with the wider geopolitical context, drew the internet's attention and has left netizens amused.

“Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war,” the message read.

While the message seems to be filled it humour, it masks the economic hardships faced by small businesses. The global crude oil crisis has led to rising LPG costs, which is in turn, hurting restaurants that depend on gas. Some of them, like this on, are left with no option but to pass on some of the burden to its customers.

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The internet got back at this notice with a lot of comments. While some users called it a refreshing way to communicate, others found the reference amusing.

“Only in Pune will you get poha, chai and a crash course in global oil economics on the same wall,” Omkar Dutta commented.

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