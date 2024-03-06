Advertisement

Dumka Gang-rape: The Spanish national who was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday night is “emotionally shattered” but physically in stable condition, said Anil Kumar Mishra, Dumka’s Principal District Judge (PDJ) and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority. Mishra met the Spanish national on Monday and submitted a report regarding the same to the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA).

The visit came after JHALSA executive chairman Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took cognisance of the incident.

Advertisement

Writing to JHALSA, PDJ Mishra said, “(We) assured them that the wrongdoers will be apprehended as soon as possible and prosecuted. The victim was emotionally shattered but was in stable physical condition, and medical examination was in process.”

Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Victim

According to a JHALSA official, the PDJ and his team ensured that the woman had security, assisted in recording her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and directed that compensation of Rs 10 lakh be paid to her. The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Complaint Filed Against 7 Culprits

The incident reportedly took place in the Hansdiha police station area on Friday. The Spanish woman was on a bike tour with her husband and was on her way towards Bhagalpur via Dumka, as per media reports.

In her complaint, the woman said that around midnight, the couple pitched a tent and slept in a deserted place near Hansdiha market. However, later in the night, a few youths from a nearby area barged inside her tent and took turns to rape her, reports cited quoting the complainant.

Advertisement

Dumka, Jharkhand | A Spanish woman has complained that she was gang raped in Hansdiha police station area last night. Police are taking the necessary actions including her medical examination. Three persons have been detained. Further investigation underway: SP Dumka — ANI (@ANI)

Commenting on the incident, Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said, "As the victims were speaking in Spanish English, which we were not able to understand, we took them to hospital where it was discovered that it was a case of gang-rape of the woman. Based on the appearance they described, we have detained some people. With the help of the FSL team and CID, we will get the rest of the accused too. The victim told 7 men were involved in the crime and we have detained 3 of them."

Advertisement

Three detained individuals were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday.

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the superintendent of police in Dumka to file a status report in the matter by Thursday, when the next hearing in the case is scheduled.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Spanish couple posted a picture of the accused on social media and appealed to the public to help the police in finding them.

India Is a Great Country and Worth Visiting: Spanish Couple Pens Heartwarming Post

In a post in Spanish, the couple said, “(India) is a great country and worth visiting. It has its good things and its bad things… And thanks to the police and everyone.”

They also said in a post they have received “absurd comments” that they brought this situation on themselves by visiting India.

Advertisement

“The point is that a rape or a robbery can happen to you, to your brother, to your mother, to your daughter, to anyone. No one is free from that, in any country in the world. It has happened in Spain, many times. It has happened all over the world… There are violations in all countries in Spain, Brazil, America… So don’t talk nonsense that it’s because we are in India,” they said.

“We ask that justice be done, not only for us but also for all the other women and girls who have gone through this…We are two strong people and this is not going to break us. Not at all…We will not stop living and hiding at home in fear because of these scum,” they added.

Advertisement

The woman and her husband had travelled from Bangladesh to Dumka on two motorcycles with plans to continue to Bihar and then Nepal.