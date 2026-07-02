'Duplicitous Face Exposed': BJP Calls Demolition of 125-Year-Old Gurdwara in Pakistan 'Intolerable'

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders and India's Ministry of External Affairs have strongly condemned the demolition of a 125-year-old historic Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad, accusing Pakistani authorities of inaction and complicity in the destruction of Sikh heritage sites.

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra criticised the Pakistani administration for failing to protect the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, which had been maintained as a heritage site.

Speaking to ANI, Malhotra alleged that while elements in Pakistan incite the Sikh community against India, the government there turns a blind eye to attacks on Sikh religious sites.

"We demand that the Gurdwara be restored and strict action be taken against the culprits," he said.

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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon echoed the outrage, describing the incident as exposure of Pakistan's "duplicitous face." He claimed the 150-year-old shrine, declared a historical monument by Pakistani authorities, was demolished by land-grabbing mafias in collusion with local administration, military, and police.

"This is not the first time... Pakistan has severely compromised Sikh heritage. This is intolerable," Dhillon said, adding that the act was intended to pave the way for commercial development. He noted that Sikhs across India and the world are furious over the destruction.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the reported demolition of the historic 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, describing it as a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine and calling on Islamabad to bring those responsible to justice.

Responding to media queries on the reported demolition, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition of the historic gurdwara and the alleged inaction of Pakistani authorities.

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement.

The MEA said the reported incident was not an isolated case and expressed concern over "systematic targeting" of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

"This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated," the spokesperson said.