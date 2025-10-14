Durgapur Gangrape Case: Police Arrest 5 Accused, Deploy Round-The-Clock Guard At Victim's Residence

Durgapur: Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary said that police have arrested five people in connection with the Durgapur gangrape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene.

Choudhary also said that a round-the-clock guard has been deployed at the victim's residence.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sunil Kumar Choudhary said, "In the investigation into this case, we have arrested five accused whose presence has been established at the place of occurrence. We have arrested all five of them... We have deployed a guard around the clock at the victim's house..."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged Durgapur gang rape incident and produced them in a court on Monday. The Police have arrested five people so far in the case.

On Sunday, the three accused initially arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here.

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night. The survivor hails from Odisha.

A three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, visited Durgapur and met the survivor's family on Monday.

The three-member team will submit a report to the Odisha government after inquiring about West Bengal's medical treatment and the ongoing probe in the case."Odisha CM talked to the girl's father and the administration," the Odisha Women Commission chairperson said.

Senior Field Officer and Consultant for Odisha State Commission for Women, Bijiyani Singh, said that the three-member team may also meet police officers investigating the case and will try to ensure justice for the medical student.