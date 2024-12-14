"During Previous Government, We Saw India Being Defamed in World Through Headlines": Pm Modi in LS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the Congress -led UPA government for the largest power outage in the country in 2012 and said his government has worked towards 'One Nation, One Grid' and there is uninterrupted power supply in all parts of the country.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', the Prime Minister said during the previous government, "we saw India being defamed in the world through headlines".

"Several times, there was power in one part of the country but it was not supplied. So, there was pitch dark in the other part. During the previous government, we saw India being defamed before the world through headlines. We have seen those days. That is why, with the mantra of unity and upholding the sense of the Constitution, we fulfilled One Nation One Grid. That is why, today there is uninterrupted power supply in all corners of India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the success of Digital India has helped democratise technology.

"Era has changed. We do not want haves and haves not a situation in the digital sector. That is why, we proudly say that the reason behind Digital India success story is that we tried to democratise technology," he said.

The Prime Minister said the achievement of 75 years is not ordinary, it is extraordinary. "India's Constitution has brought us here by defeating the possibilities that were expressed for India at the time when the country attained independence. For this great achievement, besides the drafters of the Constitution, I would like to respectfully bow before the crores of people of India - they lived this new system...Citizens of India deserve all the praise," he said.

"For all of us, for all citizens and all democracy-loving citizens across the world, this is a moment of great pride," he added.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday.