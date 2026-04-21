‘Dushman Bhaukla Gaye’: Op Sindoor Hero Havildar Vikas Medade Recalls Daring Mission That Neutralised Pak Post

New Delhi: For the first time on national television, Havildar Medade Vikas Ramdas of the 18 Maratha Light Infantry shared his daring story from Operation Sindoor, during which he tactically manoeuvred through concealed areas to extract a grenade launcher from a threatened position.

Havildar Medade, who has been awarded the Sena Medal for his role in the operation, shared his experience with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arban Goswami. Medade said his decision to move the weapon was critical, as enemy shelling would have intensified had his team not acted at that very moment.

Why Taking Out That Launcher Was Important?

Detailing out his task at the LoC at that crucial juncture, Havildar Medade said, “My batallion was already deployed at the LoC and so we already had the target verified. Every jawan knows his task and we have weapons, equipment available at our disposal. I was in charge of anti-tank guided missile.”

“When Operation Sindoor started, we were using static fire on the enemy using an automatic Indian launcher. At that time, some enemy fire rained on us. At that moment, for some time, we had to hold our fire, because if anything comes through a loophole, challenges increase. However, we were confident enough. We were three jawans in that bunker and handled that situation well. We also checked if any of the jawans were hit,” he said, speaking to Arnab.

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Highlighting the complexities in that mission, Havildar Medade said, "It was difficult to move the weapon and equipment away from there, because the enemy was constantly shelling and motors were raining on us. We were also being fired upon by their support weapon. If we had not moved the weapon then, things would have become more challenging for us, as they would have fired intensely. Hence taking out that weapon was important."

Medade said the team had already identified an alternative firing position nearly 400 metres away.

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“We already had an alternative position 400 metres away. The enemy had no clue that they could be fired upon from there as well. Our team picked up that launcher and took it 400 metres away. It was a vantage point,” Havildar Medade said.

Elaborating on how it became easier to neutralise the enemy from the new position, Medade said, "From there, we fired on the enemy which got them startled. The enemy's post got neutralised due to accurate fire. The incoming fire stopped within seconds. This was how heavily we hit them."

‘We Jawans Can't Step Back’

Recalling what was going through his mind at the time, Medade said his focus was only on completing the mission. "We have to complete my task at whatever cost. Soldiers cannot afford to step back. Every person faces fear. But it is important to convert that fear into self-confidence. My companion was singing. We did not fear what might come ahead. We were only thinking about our goal," he said.

Teamwork Is The Key

Speaking about what makes the Indian Army different, the Sena Medal recipient said teamwork remains its biggest strength.

"Teamwork is very important. That is within the Indian Army. This enables us to face any situation. We are determined to give an answer come what comes in our way. A soldier never steps back," he said.

Who is Havildar Medade Vikas Ramdas

Havildar Medade Vikas Ramdas, a resident of Nandur Vaidya village in Igatpuri taluka, was honoured with the Sena Medal by the Ministry of Defence for his contribution during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army recognised his role in the operation against Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, where his team successfully shifted the launcher under heavy enemy fire and neutralised an enemy post.

What Happened At Pahalgam

The 2025 Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025 involved terrorists targeting civilians based on their religion, resulting in the death of 26 individuals and triggering a major national security response. In retaliation, the Indian government launched Operation SINDOOR on May 7, 2025.