Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR, Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR witnessed a shift in weather conditions as a dust storm swept across the region, affecting visibility and cooling temperatures. The sudden atmospheric disturbance resulted in strong winds and a dusty haze that enveloped parts of the city.
According to weather officials, the maximum temperature settled at 1.7 degrees Celsius, offering temporary relief from the persistent summer heat. While the dust storm brought some respite, it also disrupted daily activities, with commuters facing challenges due to reduced visibility and strong winds.
Rajasthan Weather Updates
Rajasthan has also witnessed varying weather patterns today, with rainfall observed in the northern part of the state, providing much-needed relief from rising temperatures. Meanwhile, the Churu region is experiencing dust storms, which have reduced visibility and created challenges for residents.
According to meteorologists, the rainfall in northern Rajasthan is a result of changing wind patterns and localised atmospheric conditions. This sudden change in weather is expected to cool temperatures and improve air quality.
Published May 11th 2025, 22:57 IST