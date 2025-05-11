Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR, Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR witnessed a shift in weather conditions as a dust storm swept across the region, affecting visibility and cooling temperatures. The sudden atmospheric disturbance resulted in strong winds and a dusty haze that enveloped parts of the city.

Delhi NCR Weather Update

According to weather officials, the maximum temperature settled at 1.7 degrees Celsius, offering temporary relief from the persistent summer heat. While the dust storm brought some respite, it also disrupted daily activities, with commuters facing challenges due to reduced visibility and strong winds.

Rajasthan Weather Updates

Rajasthan has also witnessed varying weather patterns today, with rainfall observed in the northern part of the state, providing much-needed relief from rising temperatures. Meanwhile, the Churu region is experiencing dust storms, which have reduced visibility and created challenges for residents.