Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR, Brings Sudden Change In Weather Amid Heatwave

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday evening after cloudy sky and soft breeze brought respite from the scorching heat. Cloudy sky accompanied by dust storm hit Delhi, Noida and other areas in the national capital region bringing the mercury down.

A large number of people gathered at Kartavya Path in Delhi to enjoy themselves, as the sudden change in weather brings respite from the heat.

Visuals from Noida Sector 31 showed a massive dust storm gripping the region and bringing visibility to almost zero as people find it had to drive their vehicles.

Not just Delhi and Noida, a heavy dust storm hit Ghaziabad also, bringing mercury down in this region as well.

While Delhi-NCR region witnessed a heavy dus storm, Uttarakhand's Dehradun received heavy rainfall and hailstorm, turning the weather pleasant and cool.

The sudden change in Delhi's weather was witnessed amid a heatwave warning for Punjab , Haryana , Chandigarh. Summers arrive pretty early, especially in the northern India states as in the first week of April itself, Chandigarh recorded a higher temperature than last year.

Chandigarh Meteorological Center Director and Senior Meteorologist Surendra Pal said that high temperatures are being witnessed in the city almost a week before compared to the last year.

Meanwhile, the Met department has said that the weather will continue to remain pleasant in the coming days but after that the region will be gripped by heatwave. However, there will be times when western disturbances but they won't bring much relief.

The Meteorological Department has also warned that 2025 is going to be hotter than 2024, and advised elderly and children to avoid going out if not necessary during the peak heatwave period.