Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Helps Man Injured in Road Accident

Dy CM Shinde helps man injured in road accident | Image: X
Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.
The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Shinde's office said.
A video showed Shinde, who was returning from Saket in Thane after a Republic Day function, stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital.
