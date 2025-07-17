E10 Shinkansen, Japan's Most Advanced Bullet Train, Likely To Be Introduced Simultaneously In Japan and India's Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

Updated 17 July 2025 at 00:37 IST
New Delhi: Japan’s most advanced and high-tech bullet train — the E10 Shinkansen — is set to be introduced on India’s flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.
Remarkably, the E10 Shinkansen, which has not yet been launched in Japan, will be unveiled simultaneously in both India and Japan. The Japanese government has agreed to deploy this cutting-edge train technology as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
What makes this development even more extraordinary is that Japan’s latest train technology will debut in both countries at the same time.
Currently, Japan operates E5 Shinkansen train sets and is preparing to roll out the E10 version — the same model that will be used for India’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.
India is expected to run trials using the E5 Shinkansen train set and may run services using E10 Shinkansen.
Recently, engineers achieved the first tunnel breakthrough of 2.7 km section of undersea tunnel – total 21 kms – of the bullet train project between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra.
In another crucial development, trial runs of the E3 Shinkansen bullet train—slated to operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor—had begun in Japan.
According to reports, Japan is gifting two Shinkansen bullet trains to India for the country’s first bullet train project. The test run for the high-speed rail is now being fine-tuned to withstand tough weather conditions.
Published 17 July 2025 at 00:37 IST