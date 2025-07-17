Republic World
  E10 Shinkansen, Japan's Most Advanced Bullet Train, Likely To Be Introduced Simultaneously In Japan and India's Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

Updated 17 July 2025 at 00:37 IST

E10 Shinkansen, Japan's Most Advanced Bullet Train, Likely To Be Introduced Simultaneously In Japan and India's Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

Japan's most advanced bullet train E10 Shinkansen, is likely to be introduced simultaneously in Japan and India's Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
E10, Shinkansen Bullet Train
Japan's most advanced E10 Shinkansen bullet train. | Image: X, File photo

New Delhi: Japan’s most advanced and high-tech bullet train — the E10 Shinkansen — is set to be introduced on India’s flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

Remarkably, the E10 Shinkansen, which has not yet been launched in Japan, will be unveiled simultaneously in both India and Japan. The Japanese government has agreed to deploy this cutting-edge train technology as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

What makes this development even more extraordinary is that Japan’s latest train technology will debut in both countries at the same time.

Currently, Japan operates E5 Shinkansen train sets and is preparing to roll out the E10 version — the same model that will be used for India’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

India is expected to run trials using the E5 Shinkansen train set and may run services using E10 Shinkansen.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train tunnel breakthrough 

Recently, engineers achieved the first tunnel breakthrough of 2.7 km section of undersea tunnel – total 21 kms – of the bullet train project between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra.


 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Update

  • Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is India's first high-speed rail corridor train with a total length of 508 kms.
  • Out of the 508 kms, 348 km is in Gujarat and 156 in Maharashtra.
  • A 21-km section of the high-speed rail corridor will be underground and out of that, 7 kms will pass through a sea tunnel and 5 km through a mountain tunnel.
  • The top speed on India’s first bullet train corridor will be 320 km per hour.
  • The 508-km stretch will pass from 12 stations including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi in Gujarat and Boisar, Virar, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra.
  • The estimated time that the bullet train will take to cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai as per the corridor plan is 2 hours 58 minutes.
  • The stations falling on the bullet train project will have facilities like ample seating, clear signage, high quality restrooms, nurseries and baggage lockers.

Trial runs of E3 Shinkansen bullet train meant for India begins in Japan 

In another crucial development, trial runs of the E3 Shinkansen bullet train—slated to operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor—had begun in Japan.

According to reports, Japan is gifting two Shinkansen bullet trains to India for the country’s first bullet train project. The test run for the high-speed rail is now being fine-tuned to withstand tough weather conditions.

Published 17 July 2025 at 00:37 IST