EAM Dr S Jaishankar to Travel to Russia Next Week for Talks With Russian FM Lavrov

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Moscow on August 20–21 to hold high-level talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry has confirmed.

The two ministers are expected to discuss key bilateral matters and cooperation on international issues.

This visit comes at a critical time, following the United States’ decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports in response to India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil. The new tariffs, which double the existing rate to 50%, are scheduled to take effect from August 27 unless a new agreement is reached between Washington and New Delhi.

India Strengthening Ties with Russia

India has been deepening its engagement with Russia amid increasing pressure from the US. Just last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Moscow and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Doval also met Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu to review cooperation in energy and defense.

During his visit, Doval discussed preparations for President Putin’s upcoming visit to India, expected later this year. His meetings laid the groundwork for further strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a phone conversation with President Putin shortly after Doval's visit. “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin... We reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

India Defends Russian Oil Imports

India has defended its Russian oil purchases as a matter of national interest and energy security. Since 2022, India has significantly increased its imports of discounted Russian crude oil. Russia has now become India’s top oil supplier, accounting for 35.1% of total crude imports in FY25, up from just 1.7% in FY20.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India’s energy imports are a matter of economic necessity, driven by global market shifts following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict. The US had in fact encouraged such imports to help stabilise global energy markets.”

Despite this, the US has gone ahead with additional tariffs, reflecting growing trade tensions. India has voiced concern over the move, especially as it continues to advocate for peace and dialogue in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “India has called upon Russia and Ukraine to hold talks and end the conflict, now entering its fourth year,” an official statement noted.

During his Moscow visit, Jaishankar is expected to work closely with Lavrov to prepare for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, and further discuss cooperation in energy, defense, and multilateral forums.