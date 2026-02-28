EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel, Iran Amid Rising Tensions, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday held crucial telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of Israel and Iran amidst the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The Indian EAM expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between the two nations, reiterating India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the situation. India has been stressing the need for restraint and respect for sovereignty, ever since the Middle East conflict escalated.

Following the conversation with the foreign ministers of Israel and Iran, Jaishankar shared the development on his X handle. In the first post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared the information regarding his dialogue with the Israeli Foreign Minister, saying, “Spoke with Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar this afternoon. Reiterate India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.”

In his second post on X, he shared the information regarding his dialogue with the Iranian Foreign Minister, saying, “Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India’s deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region.”

According to reports, the Indian EAM's diplomatic outreach comes as Israel and Iran engage in massive military actions, with Israel launching pre-emptive strikes on Iranian targets and Iran retaliating with missile attacks on Israeli and US interests in the region. The tension has triggered fears of a mega conflict, prompting India to advise its nationals in Israel and Iran to exercise utmost caution.

Following the Israeli and US strike, Iranian forces launched an attack on the US Forces bases in neighbouring countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE and others. Multiple videos have surfaced capturing drone and missile attacks in Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and other Middle East cities.

The Indian government has issued advisories to its nationals in Israel and Iran, urging them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidelines. The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a 24x7 helpline for Indian citizens in the region.