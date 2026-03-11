EAM Jaishankar Holds Third High-Stakes Call With Iranian FM Araghchi Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a "detailed conversation" with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

This was the third conversation between the two leaders since the current round of conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar had spoken with Araghchi on February 28 and March 5.

In his statement in Parliament on Monday, Jaishankar had said India had expressed its deep concern over the situation in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians.

"We believed and we continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected," he said.

He said the conflict has implications on India's energy security.

"The interests of the Indian consumer has and will always be the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.

Jaishankar said there were three guiding factors of India's approach.

He said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians. The well-being and security of the Indian community in the region is our overriding priority. We will continue to work with the Governments of the region towards that end," he said.