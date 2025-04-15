'Never Thought of Being Into...': EAM S Jaishankar On Reason Why He Entered Politics

Anand: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he never thought of being into politics but it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding maybe he (PM) saw something in him. Jaishankar made these remarks while addressing students at the Charotar University of Science and Technology in Gujarat 's Anand.

“I had never thought I would be in politics. I am in politics because of PM Modi, maybe he saw something in me,” Jaishankar said, adding that he values his connection with Gujarat.

Interacting with the students, EAM Jaishankar emphasised that a country cannot become a great nation without strong universities. He remarked that if Bharat (India) is progressing, its universities must also reflect that growth.

Reflecting on the past five years since the onset of COVID-19, Jaishankar highlighted India's participation in a virtual summit of the G-20 economies. He noted that, at the time, the world was concerned about India's healthcare system, but PM Modi stood firm for the nation.

Jaishankar also mentioned a recent earthquake in Myanmar, where India's disaster management team arrived on the same day. He mentioned that India is considered as a good neighbour and a country that steps up to assist others.

Sharing about his experience, EAM S Jaishankar said that he enjoyed his conversation with students of The Charusat University. Jaishankar said he touched upon growing confidence, expectations, contributions and responsibilities and how the ambition and mindset of a new India is reflected in its foreign policy.

Glad to see the interest and curiosity of the students in nation’s development and our engagement with the world, the External Affairs Minister added.

In another development , External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated smart classes for students in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

During the event, he said that in the age of mobile phones, smart classes help engage students in the classroom.

Apart from inaugurating smart classes, Jaishankar also unveiled a gymnastics hall of a sports centre in Rajpipla and visited post office passport Seva Kendra.