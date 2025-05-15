EAM S Jaishankar Welcomes Afghani Counterpart's Condemnation of Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that he had a productive conversation with his Afghani counterpart, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and expressed deep appreciation for Afghanistan’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Jaishankar also welcomed Muttaqi’s firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between the two nations.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and our continued support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward.”

Was Afghanistan interior minister in Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack?

Today's meeting between Indian and Afghanistan's government officials follows after latter's Interior Minister Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr reportedly visited India post the Pahalgam terror attack. Several reports suggest that Sadr Ibrahim's held a crucial meeting with Indian officials on May 3.

Ibrahim Sadr, known to be close to the Taliban’s supreme leader, wields significant influence over the group's security apparatus. The Taliban leader is reportedly not closely aligned with Pakistan, given Islamabad's long-standing interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Prior to that, on January 8, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai. During that engagement, both sides agreed to promote trade and commerce, including through the Chabahar port.

Additionally, India committed to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and aiding in the rehabilitation of refugees in the country.

Earlier on November 6, 2024, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry administrator, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob, met with an Indian delegation led by JP Singh (Joint Secretary for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India).