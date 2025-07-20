Earthquake Hits Gujarat's Kutch District, 4.0 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Region

Kutch: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Kutch district of Gujarat on Sunday night. The tremor occurred at 9.47 pm, with its epicentre located 20 km east-south-east of Khavda. According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the earthquake's impact was felt across the district, but no casualties or major damage to property have been reported so far.

The Kutch district has experienced several earthquakes in the past. The region's vulnerability to earthquakes is a major concern. In 2001, a deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the region, resulting in massive destruction and loss of life. The earthquake killed nearly 13,800 people and left 1.67 lakh others injured.

In recent years, Kutch has experienced a series of seismic activities, with multiple tremors recorded in the region.

The district administration has been put on high alert, with rescue teams and emergency services ready to respond to any situation.

Earlier, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat's Kutch district, marking the third one in the area over the past three days. The tremor was recorded, with its epicentre located near Bhachau. The continuous tremors have heightened concerns among local authorities and residents.