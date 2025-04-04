Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 Strikes Nepal, Tremors Jolt Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

New Delhi: An earthquake with magnitude 5.0 jolted Delhi and parts of northern India including Noida, Gurugram on Friday evening with its epicentre being in Nepal. The tremors were first felt around 7:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 20 Kms beneath the earth's surface. This comes days after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread destruction and loss of lives.

After a mammoth quake with magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar and Bangkok, the region witnessed many several aftershocks. On April 1, another quake with magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar that was followed by another one with 4.5 magnitude, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake in Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Not just the northeast belt, a major earthquake with magnitude 6.0 had jolted Japan's Kyushu region on Wednesday at 7:34 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had said.

The Japan earthquake was at a depth of 30 kilometres. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 31.09 N and Longitude 131.47 E.

Myanmar's earthquake tragedy

The earthquake in Nepal has struck just a week after a powerful and strongest in 100 years, earthquake hit Myanmar and Bangkok that caused major destruction and killed thousands of people. The final death tally has yet not been confirmed.

A week after earthquake tragedy, Myanmar has still not come out of its shock after rescue operation are still advancing. The widespread destruction in Myanmar and Thailand were captured in cameras as many videos had surfaced showing sky-scrappers tumbling down and scattering apart like a pack of cards.

The quake destroyed several high-rises, buildings, homes, roads, bridges and even a dam as the shock struck the region with 7.7 magnitude, one of the strongest in history. Many people lost lives after getting trapped under debris and help not reaching on time.

The impact of the Myanmar earthquake was so strong that people struggled to balance their vehicles, especially two-wheelers on roads and flyover, videos that surfaced on social media showed.

A video also showed a sky-scrapper turning into waterfall after water started splashing out of an infinity pool at the top floor of the building in Bangkok.

India was the first country to disburse help to Myanmar including humanitarian aid and NDRF personnel team for rescue and relief operation, under ‘Operation Brahma’.

A high-resolution satellite imagery collected by Maxar reveals sections of the surface rupture near the zone of maximum surface displacement of last week’s 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar. The rupture is approx 500 km long, with up to 5 meters of fault slip.