BREAKING: Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, 2nd Time in Two Days

Updated 11 July 2025 at 20:09 IST
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Friday evening at 7:49 pm, with tremors felt across the region. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake originated in Jhajjar, Haryana (Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E) at a depth of 10 km.
This comes just a day after a stronger 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit the same area. No reports of damage or injuries have been received so far.
This is a developing story…
Published 11 July 2025 at 19:57 IST