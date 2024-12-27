sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Virat Kohli | Azerbaijan Plane Crash | Manmohan Singh | Bathinda Bus Accident | Abdul Rehman Makki | Pushpa 2 Stampede |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Earthquake Jolts Jammu and Kashmir: Video Captures Dramatic Shaking of CCTV Camera

Published 21:33 IST, December 27th 2024

Earthquake Jolts Jammu and Kashmir: Video Captures Dramatic Shaking of CCTV Camera

Republic World has accessed CCTV footage showing the dramatic shaking of a camera, providing a clear indication of the quake's intensity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Earthquake in Kashmir valley
Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir: video captures dramatic shaking of CCTV camera | Image: Republic digital

Srinagar:  Jammu and Kashmir was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday, sending tremors throughout the region. Republic World has accessed CCTV footage showing the dramatic shaking of a camera, providing a clear indication of the quake's intensity.

The tremors were felt in several areas, including Srinagar and surrounding towns, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. 

The epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.01° N and longitude 70.91° E, with a depth of 40 km. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir. The epicentre of that quake was also in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:33 IST, December 27th 2024