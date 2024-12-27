Published 21:33 IST, December 27th 2024
Earthquake Jolts Jammu and Kashmir: Video Captures Dramatic Shaking of CCTV Camera
Republic World has accessed CCTV footage showing the dramatic shaking of a camera, providing a clear indication of the quake's intensity.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday, sending tremors throughout the region. Republic World has accessed CCTV footage showing the dramatic shaking of a camera, providing a clear indication of the quake's intensity.
The tremors were felt in several areas, including Srinagar and surrounding towns, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.
The epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.01° N and longitude 70.91° E, with a depth of 40 km. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir. The epicentre of that quake was also in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km.
