Advertisement

Earthquake Latest News Today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the city at a depth of 5 km at 16:38 PM(IST). “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-02-2024, 16:38:07 IST, Lat: 24.55 & Long: 82.78, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh”, NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



In other news, Google is expected to roll out an earthquake alert service in India that works using sensors in Android smartphones to detect and estimate the intensity of earthquakes. Google has introduced "Android Earthquake Alerts System" in India in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Centre (NSC).

Advertisement

"In consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), we’re introducing the Android Earthquake Alerts System in India. Through this launch, we strive to provide Android users automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area," Google had said in a blog last year.