Updated April 18th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Earthquake of 4.0 Strikes Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake of 4.0 Strikes Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Advertisement

Kishtwar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. 

The earthquake occurred at 20:52:34 IST at a depth of 5 Km

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 18th, 2024 at 21:35 IST