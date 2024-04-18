Updated April 18th, 2024 at 21:35 IST
Earthquake of 4.0 Strikes Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir
Image:Unsplash / Representative
Kishtwar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
The earthquake occurred at 20:52:34 IST at a depth of 5 Km
Published April 18th, 2024 at 21:35 IST