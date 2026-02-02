Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Jolts Kashmir Valley, Epicenter In Budgam

New Delhi: Parts of the Kashmir Valley was shaken early Monday morning (February 2) by a moderate earthquake centered in the Budgam district, according to official reports.

The 5:35 am tremors sparked brief panic, sending residents across multiple districts fleeing their homes. According to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), cited by Kashmir Weather, the quake was centered near Budgam at a shallow depth of 10 km.

Official sources informed that based on preliminary on-the-ground assessments, there have been no reports of casualties or major structural damage, as per multiple media reports.

"As per preliminary reports received so far, there have been no casualties or major property damage reported from any district of Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority stated.

Registering a magnitude of 4.8, the earthquake released seismic energy comparable to about 239 tons of TNT. The impact was most notable in locations closest to the epicenter, such as Charar-i-Sharief, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Shopian.

Officials have called for calm, advising the public to steer clear of unverified rumors. Those who experienced the quake described a sharp, intense jolt that lasted only a few seconds.

