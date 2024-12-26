Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6 Hits Sonipat, Haryana

Sonipat: December 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale struck Sonipat, Haryana on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 09:42 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.82° N and Longitude 76.90°E.