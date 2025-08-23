Updated 23 August 2025 at 13:02 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 2.7 Jolts Assam's Karbi Anglong
An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong.
Karbi Anglong: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 10:38 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the X post said.
Earlier on August 21, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district. This earthquake occurred at 01:39 PM, with a depth of 5 kilometres.
Meanwhile, two earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Wednesday.
The latest earthquake was of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale at 04:39:45 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres.
"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS posted on X.Another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Chamba at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres.
"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS said in another post on X.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 13:02 IST