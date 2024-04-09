Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Gujarat's Bhavnagar
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bhavnagar, Gujarat at 09:52 PM on Tuesday evening, said the National Center for Seismology.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Gujarat's Bhavnagar | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Bhavnagar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bhavnagar, Gujarat at 09:52 PM on Tuesday evening, said the National Center for Seismology.
More details are awaited.
Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
