Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw, Myanmar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 20/09/2025 13:05:29 IST, Lat: 25.28 N, Long: 95.15 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on September 14, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Myanmar.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 14/09/2025 20:26:43 IST, Lat: 20.85 N, Long: 93.53 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.