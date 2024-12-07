Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on December 7, 2024, at 10:38 PM IST.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers and occurred at coordinates 30.19°N latitude and 80.29°E longitude.

The tremors were felt in the region, though there are no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.