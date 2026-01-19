Republic World
Updated 19 January 2026 at 12:36 IST

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leh-Ladakh, No Casualties Yet

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:51 am (IST) at a depth of 171 km.

Satyaki Baidya
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leh-Ladakh, No Casualties Yet
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leh-Ladakh, No Casualties Yet | Image: Reuters/Representative

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Leh, Ladakh on Monday. 

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:51 am (IST) at a depth of 171 km.

"EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said.

No report of casualties or damage have been reported. This is a developing story. Further details shall be updated.

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 19 January 2026 at 12:30 IST