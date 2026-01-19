Updated 19 January 2026 at 12:36 IST
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leh-Ladakh, No Casualties Yet
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:51 am (IST) at a depth of 171 km.
- India News
- 1 min read
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Leh-Ladakh, No Casualties Yet | Image: Reuters/Representative
Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Leh, Ladakh on Monday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:51 am (IST) at a depth of 171 km.
"EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said.
No report of casualties or damage have been reported. This is a developing story. Further details shall be updated.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 19 January 2026 at 12:30 IST