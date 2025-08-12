Earthquake Strikes Indonesia: 6.3 Magnitude Tremor Jolts West Papua

West Papua: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Indonesia's West Papua region on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 1.54 pm, with its epicentre located at a depth of 39 km. According to reports, the earthquake hit West Papua, a region prone to seismic activity.

The West Papua region is characterised by frequent and intense seismic activity, resulting in earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. Indonesia is situated between two major tectonic plates, the Australian Plate and the Sunda Plate, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.

Indonesia's geology is a result of its position at the intersection of several tectonic plates, including the Sahul Shelf, Sunda Plate, Pacific Plate, and Philippine Sea Plate. The subduction of the Indian Plate beneath the Sunda Plate has formed a volcanic arc in western Indonesia, leading to a history of powerful eruptions and earthquakes. Sumatra, Java, Bali, and the Lesser Sunda Islands are part of this volcanic arc, with most of these islands emerging in the last 2-3 million years.

The recent earthquake followed a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred on August 7, with its epicentre located in Indonesia's Northern Sumatra.

However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has confirmed that there is no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake.