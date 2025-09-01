Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan-Pakistan Border

A powerful earthquake on Sunday night jolted Northern India, including Delhi-NCR. The earthquake of a magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region. According to the seismic monitoring authorities, the earthquake's epicentre was located in the Asadabad area of Afghanistan, which is located in the north of the Hindu Kush region, at a depth of around 29 km.

The tremors were felt in several cities in India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR. Although the earthquake lasted only 5-7 seconds, it led to a panic-like situation, with people rushing out of their homes in fear.

As per reports, the earthquake's impact was not limited to India. Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan also felt the tremors, with people in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Quetta, and Peshawar coming out of their homes.

In Pakistan, the earthquake caused a big alarm, with residents in various cities experiencing strong tremors. The tremors were felt in several parts of the country, including the capital city of Islamabad.

The concerned authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage. The experts feared that the earthquake-hit areas would have witnessed major damage during the seismic incident. The earthquake's intensity was reported to be 6.0 in the Asadabad area of Afghanistan, but its effects had reduced considerably by the time it reached Delhi-NCR.