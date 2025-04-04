Earthquake Tremors Jolt Gurugram, Haryana Areas

New Delhi: A moderate-intensity earthquake struck the national capital region, with tremors felt in Gurugram and various parts of Haryana . The unexpected seismic activity sent shockwaves through the region, leaving residents in a state of panic. According to reports from the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake's epicenter was located in Nepal. The tremors were felt in several areas of Gurugram, including sectors 29, 31, and 56, as well as in neighbouring districts of Haryana.

As the tremors felt, people rushed out of their homes and offices, seeking safety in open areas. The streets were filled with anxious individuals, many of whom were seen taking to social media to share their experiences and photos of the incident. The emergency services were quickly deployed to the affected areas, with rescue teams and paramedics on standby.

Earthquake Strikes Nepal

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a magnitude 5 earthquake hit 33km south of Jumla in Nepal. The earthquake was located at a depth of 0.2 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremors were felt in several nearby cities, including Dadeldhura, Birendranagar, and Burang in Nepal.

According to the officials in Nepal, the earthquake's impact is still being assessed, but there are no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The region's seismic activity is being closely monitored, and authorities are on alert.

Recent Earthquakes In The Region

The region has experienced several earthquakes in recent months, including a 5.7 magnitude quake in November 2023. The area's seismic activity is a reminder of the importance of earthquake preparedness and safety measures.

Earlier, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar's Sagaing Region on March 28, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The epicenter was located near Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, with a maximum Modified Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent).