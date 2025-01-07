sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Earthquake Hits Nepal, India | Trump's Sharp Swipe | Justin Trudeau | HMPV | Maha Kumbh | Journalist Murder Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake

Published 07:32 IST, January 7th 2025

Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake

The tremors of the Earthquake were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Delhi NCR region.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Earthquake
The tremors of the Earthquake were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Delhi NCR region. | Image: Unsplash/Representative

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border this morning. The tremors were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar , Assam , Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Delhi NCR region.

The Earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am.

The tremors were felt around in different parts of the country.

There have been no reports of any damage to property so far due to the earthquake.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:55 IST, January 7th 2025

Bihar Assam Earthquake