Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border this morning. The tremors were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar , Assam , Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Delhi NCR region.

The Earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am.

The tremors were felt around in different parts of the country.