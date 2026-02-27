Earthquake Tremors Spark Panic in Kolkata; Locals Flood Social Media With Pictures & Videos

Kolkata: An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Kolkata on Friday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the West Bengal capital and causing widespread panic among residents.

The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were strongly felt across Kolkata and surrounding areas around midday to early afternoon. Office-goers and residents rushed out of buildings as a precautionary measure, with many high-rises and commercial complexes seeing swift evacuations.

Social media was flooded with videos captured by locals showing ceiling fans swaying violently, lights flickering, and furniture vibrating due to the intensity of the shaking. The quake's epicentre was reported in neighbouring Bangladesh, but the effects were distinctly felt in the city, leading to momentary chaos in busy urban hubs.

Preliminary reports from seismic agencies, including independent sources confirmed the magnitude at 4.9, with some variations in early estimates. Authorities have stated that no major structural damage or casualties have been reported so far, though assessments are ongoing.

Residents described the experience as alarming, with one eyewitness noting the sudden jolt that forced people into open spaces. Officials urged calm and advised following standard earthquake safety protocols, such as "drop, cover, and hold on" during future tremors.

This event serves as a reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability, given its proximity to active fault lines near the India-Bangladesh border. More updates are awaited from the National Centre for Seismology and local disaster management teams.