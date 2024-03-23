Advertisement

Hingoli: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Thursday at 06:19 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

The NCS on X said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli,Maharashtra India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/Interactive/index/a2R2cU51TEtuM3pRa3hpd0ZnQ0c3Zz09/Reviewed @ndmaindia

@Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966@Ravi_MoES"

This is the second quake that struck the city. At 6:08 am, the city was hit by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

