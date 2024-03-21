Advertisement

Hingoli: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Thursday at 06:19 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

This is the second quake that struck the city. At 6:08 am, the city was hit by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

