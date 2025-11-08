'Ease of Doing Business and Living Is Possible Only When Ease of Justice Is Ensured': PM Modi at Legal Aid Conference | Image: X

New Delhi: Noting that ease of doing business and ease of living are only possible when ease of justice is ensured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said several steps have been taken in this direction in the past few years.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' at the Supreme Court, said legal aid plays a vital role in ensuring that justice is accessible to all.

"I am satisfied that today, through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements, millions of disputes are being resolved quickly, amicably, and at low cost. Under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the Government of India, nearly 800,000 criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These government efforts have ensured justice for the poor, Dalits, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the country," he said.

"As I've said before, ease of doing business and ease of living are possible only when ease of justice is also ensured. Several steps have been taken to further ease justice in the last few years, and this will be expedited further," he added.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said that when justice is accessible to everyone, is timely, and when it reaches every individual without regard to social or financial Background, only then does it become the foundation of social justice.

The Prime Minister said that mediation has "always been a part of our civilization" and the new Mediation Act is carrying forward this tradition, giving it a modern form.

Advertisement

Pointing out that technology is becoming a medium for inclusion and empowerment today, PM Modi said that the e-courts project is also a good example of this in justice delivery.

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched the Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).