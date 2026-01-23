East Coast Railway Introduces Humanoid Robot 'ACS Arjun' at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards using advanced technology for increasing passenger safety, security and service delivery, East Coast Railway (ECoR) introduced a humanoid robot "ASC ARJUN" at Visakhapatnam Railway Station under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This is the first of its kind in Indian Railways.

The humanoid was unveiled by the Inspector General (RPF) Alok Bohra and Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra in the presence of the Senior Divisional Security Commandant (RPF) Shri AK Dubey at Visakhapatnam railway station.

The humanoid robot, deployed as part of the RPF's modernization and digital transformation initiatives, is designed to supplement various railway operations, particularly in the areas of security, passenger assistance, crowd management, cleanliness monitoring, and safety awareness.

The robot has been entirely designed and developed in Visakhapatnam, incorporating state-of-the-art technology through indigenous innovation. Under the guidance of Alok Bohra, Inspector General, RPF, and Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, the team led by A. K. Dubey worked diligently for over one year to successfully develop this advanced technology.

The "ASC ARJUN" has several key functionalities and benefits. Such as Intrusion Detection, in which the robot can identify intruders using a Face Recognition System (FRS) and instantly alert RPF personnel through IoT-enabled alerts, ensuring rapid response and reduced detection time.

Other than that, in crowd management, AI-based passenger density analysis helps prevent congestion and enables proactive crowd-control measures during peak hours. The robot will send messages to the control and alert the security personnel for quick response.

For public announcements, Autonomous safety and information announcements are delivered in English, Hindi, and Telugu, improving passenger awareness and compliance. This will enable the public to be guided effectively during peak hours.

It has the functionality of Platform Patrol, Semi-autonomous navigation along predefined paths with obstacle avoidance, allowing continuous patrolling and 24x7 presence, reducing manpower burden. This will improve effective security management.

In terms of passenger assistance, ASC ARJUN interacts with passengers through friendly gestures and information support, enhancing public trust and the perception of RPF authority. It has situational awareness. Continuous monitoring with an integrated dashboard provides real-time intelligence to support effective decision-making by RPF and control rooms.

Apart from these, fire and smoke detection, and early detection with instant alerts enable swift emergency response and enhanced passenger safety. The Interactive Capabilities include multi-language announcements for safety instructions and crowd guidance.

Cultural gestures such as Namaste for passengers and a salute to RPF officers. Real-time IoT connectivity with RPF control rooms. Passenger-friendly user interface for public interaction and assistance.