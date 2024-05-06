East, South India To Get Respite From Intense Heatwave By May 7 | Image:R Bharat

New Delhi: An extreme heatwave going over eastern and southern peninsular India is set to die down soon, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

According to the forecast by IMD, eastern region may get respite by today, the southern states may have to wait for another day.

Light showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds is also expected over these regions till May 10, the weather office said.

Temperatures have been surging above 40 degrees every day with a intense heatwave moving across these two regions since last month. On the last day of April, Kolkata recorded its highest temperature in 50 years at 43 degrees.

As the East and the South gets a respite, a fresh heatwave spell is expected to cross over western India, covering Gujarat, Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

In the Northeast, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue till tomorrow.

The Khasi-Jaintia Hills region in Meghalaya has been getting heavy rains since yesterday. Several houses were demolished and over 400 people were affected by the rains. It will continue for another 48 hours, the IMD added.

