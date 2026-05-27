Ebola Scare In India: Businessman Who Travelled From Congo, 3 Others Sent To Isolation Wards In Gujarat

Vadodara: A 37-year-old businessman who arrived from Congo to Mumbai and later travelled to Gujarat has been admitted into an isolation ward in Ahmedabad and his samples have been sent for Ebola virus testing. Three other people who came into contact with him have also been isolated.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya stated that after the businessman developed a fever, he was admitted to Banker Hospital in Vadodara. The state minister assured the public that there is no need to panic since it has not been confirmed if the man is infected with Ebola virus.

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