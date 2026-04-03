EC Appoints Sandeep Rai Rathore As Tamil Nadu DGP, Replaces G Venkataraman As Assembly Polls Approach

New Delhi: Election Commission of India on Thursday named Sandeep Rai Rathore as the Director-General of Police of Tamil Nadu, replacing G. Venkataraman as part of the poll preparedness in the state.

Election Commission directed the Tamil Nadu government to implement the order with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the joining of the officer to be sent by 11 am on April 3.

The EC also directed that the transferred official will not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections.

Earlier on Friday, the EC transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Tamil Nadu, ahead of the election in the State.

Advertisement

In a letter, the Election Commission of India said it has reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming state elections.

G Jawahar (IPS, 2016 batch), has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kancheepuram, while K Prabakar (IPS, batch yet to be allotted) will take charge as SP of Perambalur. E Sundaravathanam (IPS, 2016 batch) has been posted as SP of Thanjavur, and GSA Myilvaganan (IPS, 2016 batch) will serve as SP in Tenkasi.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has completed the second randomisation of EVMs through the EVM Management System (EMS) by the Returning Officers in the presence of contesting candidates for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry and bye-elections in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura going to polls on April 9.