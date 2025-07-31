EC Completes Preparation Of Electoral College For Vice-Presidential Election, Notification To Be Announced Soon

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the finalisation of the electoral college for the Vice Presidential election, which is likely to take place in the coming days. The electoral college, as per constitutional provisions, comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and elected members of the Lok Sabha. The final list of electoral college members will be available for purchase at a designated counter in the Election Commission's office starting from the date of notification.

The official notification for the election of the Vice President of India is expected to be issued soon. The notifications from ECI have been announced after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post earlier this month, more than two years before the scheduled end of his tenure.

Vice Presidential Election Process

The Vice President of India is chosen by the electoral college through a secret ballot. The election process is governed by the Constitution of India and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act. The Vice President serves a five-year term and can be re-elected for any number of terms.

The Vice Presidential election is important for the country as the VP assumes the office of the President in case of a vacancy. The Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, playing a crucial role in the country's legislative process.