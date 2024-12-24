EC Tells Congress: 'No arbitrary Deletion or Addition of Voters in Maharashtra Polls

New Delhi: Dismissing claims made by Congress, the Election Commission on Tuesday said there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters in Maharashtra where assembly polls were held recently.

In its response to the Congress, the poll body said it would not be correct to compare 5 PM voter turnout data with final polling data.

‘Impossible To Change Actual Voter Turnout Data’

It also explained how the increase in voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM was normal, being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout, and how there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

The EC asserted that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorized agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself.

'Followed Due Process'

The Election Commission said rule-based process processes were followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation, and there were no irregular patterns in voter deletions in the state.

It told the Congress that due process was followed, including the participation of Congress representatives in the preparation of electoral rolls.

'UBT Demands Election By Ballot Papers'