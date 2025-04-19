Echoes of Atul Shubhash: Man Dies by Suicide in Ghaziabad, Blames Wife, In-Laws in Chilling Suicide Note

Ghaziabad: In a case eerily reminiscent of Atul Shubhash’s, a 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has committed suicide, allegedly driven to the edge by sustained harassment from his wife and her relatives. The man, Mohit Tyagi, consumed poison on April 15 and succumbed to his injuries two days later at a local hospital.

Employed with a private firm and residing in the Modinagar area, Mohit left behind a suicide note that squarely blamed his wife, Priyanka Tyagi, and members of her family for pushing him into the fatal act.

The note, which he shared with friends and relatives via WhatsApp shortly before consuming poison, alleged psychological and emotional torment, threats of false legal action, and a deliberate scheme to extort money.

Harassment Allegations And The Family’s Complaint

According to Mohit's elder brother Rahul Tyagi, the deceased had been suffering in silence under immense psychological stress caused by his deteriorating relationship. “He kept trying to save the marriage for the sake of his son, but things only worsened,” said Rahul, who has now filed a formal police complaint at the Modinagar police station.

The complaint names Priyanka Tyagi, her brother Puneet Tyagi, sister-in-law Neetu Tyagi, and two maternal uncles, Anil and Vishesh Tyagi. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police confirmed.

A Marriage Gone Sour

Mohit and Priyanka were married on December 10, 2020. This was Mohit's second marriage, and the couple welcomed a son, Samarth Tyagi (affectionately called Chiku), in October 2021. However, Mohit’s family claims the relationship soured just months after the wedding.

The suicide letter alleges that Priyanka and her family had plotted the marriage to later file false cases and extract money. "She behaved as if she had not come to marry, but to extort," Mohit reportedly wrote.

Escalating Conflict

The tipping point allegedly came after Mohit's mother passed away from blood cancer in mid-2024. In August, three months after her death, Priyanka allegedly left the house with their child, accompanied by her brother and another individual. The family claims she took gold jewellery worth Rs 12–15 lakh and cash from the family locker.

Mohit’s sisters-in-law, who were home at the time, informed Rahul. But when they tried to stop Priyanka, she allegedly threatened to defame the family. Despite a police complaint, the family says no action was taken.

The Final Blow

On the day he consumed poison, Mohit had allegedly received a distressing call from the Chowda police station in Sambhal. The call informed him of a fresh complaint lodged by Priyanka. In despair, Mohit circulated his suicide note and named those he held responsible.

His final words express pain, not only for himself but for his son. "I have no grief over dying, I am just sad that after my death, all these conspirators may kill my child Chiku," he wrote. Mohit also urged that the child be placed in the care of his paternal family.

Appeals for Justice

Mohit’s family is now demanding justice, pointing to the detailed suicide note as evidence of the pressure he was under. They have also urged authorities to look into the misuse of legal provisions in matrimonial disputes, as mentioned in the deceased’s final appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The police have assured that a thorough probe is being conducted. Meanwhile, Mohit’s death has reignited conversations around mental health, alleged misuse of legal frameworks in domestic disputes, and the need for more balanced protections for men and women alike in matrimonial conflicts.