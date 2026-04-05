ECI Cracks Down on Poll Inducements: Over Rs 650 Crore Worth of Illegal Cash, Liquor, Drugs, Freebies Seized Nationwide

New Delhi: In a major push to ensure free and fair elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized illegal items worth more than Rs 650 crore so far this election season, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other inducements aimed at influencing voters.

According to official figures released by the ECI, the seizures span multiple states and union territories where assembly or bypolls are underway or scheduled. The recovered materials include:

Cash: Over Rs 300 crore in unaccounted currency

Liquor: Thousands of litres of illicit and foreign liquor valued at hundreds of crores

Drugs and Narcotics: Narcotic substances worth significant amounts

Precious Metals: Gold, silver, and other valuables exceeding Rs 150 crore

Freebies and Gifts: Vehicles, household appliances, and other material inducements

Senior ECI officials stated that these seizures are part of intensified surveillance and enforcement measures under the Model Code of Conduct. Flying squads, static surveillance teams, and inter-agency coordination with police, income tax authorities, and customs have played a key role in curbing the flow of inducements.

Advertisement

"Ensuring inducement-free elections is our top priority. We are committed to maintaining the purity of the electoral process by strictly enforcing the law against any attempts to influence voters through money, gifts, or substances," an ECI spokesperson said.

The Commission has urged political parties, candidates, and the public to report any suspected violations immediately through its dedicated apps and helplines. Authorities have also warned that those involved in distributing or accepting such inducements will face strict legal action under relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act and IPC.

Advertisement

This ongoing drive comes amid heightened vigil in poll-bound regions, with similar operations expected to continue until voting concludes in various phases.