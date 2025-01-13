Published 22:42 IST, January 13th 2025
ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma On AAP’s Complaint
The ECI on Monday asked the Delhi police to take action against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) complaints.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday asked the Delhi police to take action against Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) complaints.
