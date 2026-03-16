ECI Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle In West Bengal, Transfers Chief Secretary And Home Secretary Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Kolkata: Hours after announcing the assembly election schedule for 4 states and 1 Union Territory on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sprung into action, transferring top bureaucrats in West Bengal. The ECI has transferred the Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary of West Bengal, a move seen as a bid to ensure a level playing field and maintain administrative neutrality during the polls. On Sunday, the ECI announced the election schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with results on May 4.

In a letter dated March 15, the ECI directed IAS Dushyant Nariala to take charge as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal, replacing IAS Nandini Chakraborty. While IAS Sanghamitra Ghosh has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs. The administrative reshuffle is crucial as West Bengal gears up for the assembly election, with voting scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, alongside other states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The officials stated that the ECI's decision to transfer senior officers is part of its standard practice to maintain administrative neutrality during elections. The commission has stressed that the transferred officers will not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls."The directions of the Commission are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of joining of above officers be sent by 03:00 PM on March 16, 2026," the letter signed by ECI Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra read.

Who Is IAS Dushyant Nariala And IAS Sanghamitra Ghosh

Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal, replacing Nandini Chakraborty, has a career span of over three decades. During this period of time, he had held key positions in the West Bengal government. Nariala's experience in administration is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth electoral process. His appointment has been welcomed by many, who cited his administrative expertise and familiarity with the state's governance structure.

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Sanghamitra Ghosh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs, of West Bengal. Her appointment is seen as a big move, given the importance of the Home Department in maintaining law and order in the state. She has previously held key positions in the state government, including Deputy Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Industries. The officials stated that her experience and expertise are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming assembly elections.

ECI Announces Election Schedule For 4 States, 1 UT

The Election Commission on Sunday formally announced the schedule for the upcoming legislative assembly polls, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown across 4 states and 1 Union Territory. According to the announced schedule, electors in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will be the first to cast their ballots, with voting set to take place on April 9. Tamil Nadu will follow later in the month with its polling scheduled for April 23, aligning with the commencement of the electoral process in West Bengal.

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