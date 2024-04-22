Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 16:16 IST

ECI Refuses to Comment on PM Narendra Modi’s Rajasthan Poll Speech

The Election Commission on Monday refused to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in a poll rally in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ECI Refuses to Comment on PM Narendra Modi’s Rajasthan Poll Speech | Image:PTI
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday refused to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in a poll rally in Rajasthan.

"We decline comment," a poll panel spokesperson said on questions related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.

Advertisement

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would reallocate the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.
 

Advertisement

Published April 22nd, 2024 at 16:16 IST