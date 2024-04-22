Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday refused to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in a poll rally in Rajasthan.

"We decline comment," a poll panel spokesperson said on questions related to the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would reallocate the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

