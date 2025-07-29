Economist Meghnad Desai Passes Away, PM Modi Mourns Demise

Economist Meghnad Desai served as emeritus professor of economics at the London School of Economics (LSE). | Image: x

New Delhi: Renowned economist, academic, and member of the UK’s House of Lords, Lord Meghnad Desai, passed away on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and wrote, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Meghnad Desai went on to become one of the most respected Indian-origin economists on the global stage.

He served as emeritus professor of economics at the London School of Economics (LSE).

In 1992, Desai founded the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at LSE. His academic work was known for challenging traditional economic thought and engaging with global governance issues from a multidisciplinary lens.

Economist and Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal also paid tribute.

“Very sorry to hear that eminent economist Meghnad Desai has passed away. I had known him for over two decades. He was always cheerful and open to new ideas. I will cherish the many long discussions and debates that we had over the years. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X.