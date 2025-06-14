ED Cracks Down On Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Congress Bhawan And Properties Worth Crores Seized

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seized the Congress Bhawan and two more properties in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Following the central agency's action, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took aim at the previous Congress-led government in the state, saying action will definitely be taken against culprits who committed corruption for five years.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "For 5 years, they have done corruption. Now, central and state agencies are investigating it, and action will definitely be taken against the culprits. If they feel that injustice is being done to them, then they can definitely go to court. And what can they do? They can do this only because they are in the opposition."