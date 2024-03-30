×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

ED Files 1st Chargesheet in Money Laundering Case Linked to Delhi Jal Board

The prosecution complaint was filed by the federal agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi on March 28.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Enforcement Directorate
The Enforcement Directorate has filed 8,000 pages of documents in Delhi Jal Board case | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Trouble mounts for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first charge sheet in a Delhi court in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Jal Board Scam case. The court will hear the matter on April 1.

The prosecution complaint was filed by the federal agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi on March 28.

Advertisement

In its charge sheet, the ED has accused Jagdish Arora, Anil Aggarwal, close to Jagdish Arora and chartered accountant Tajendra Singh and former NBCC officer Devendra Mittal. The law enforcement agency has filed 8,000 pages of documents in Delhi Jal Board case, of which 140 pages are the operative part.

The ED has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was "passed on" as election funds to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The agency had also summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the case, but he did not depose before it.

Advertisement

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in another money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the excise policy for the national capital.

The agency had raided the premises of Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and treasurer N D Gupta, former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, chartered accountant Pankaj Mangal and some others as part of the probe in February.

Advertisement

An FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which accuses Arora of awarding a DJB contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited for a total cost of Rs 38 crore despite the fact that the company "did not meet" the technical eligibility criteria, is the basis of the ED case.

The ED arrested Arora and Agarwal in the case on January 31.

Advertisement

NKG Infrastructure Limited bagged the contract by submitting "forged" documents and Arora "was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility", the agency has claimed.

An ED statement has alleged that Arora "received" bribe in cash and in bank accounts after awarding the contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited and "passed on" the money to various people managing the DJB affairs, including "persons connected with the AAP".

Advertisement

"Bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to the AAP," the federal agency has alleged.

This is the second case in which the ED has charged the AAP with taking kickbacks. It has alleged that bribe money of Rs 45 crore, out of the total of Rs 100 crore, from the scrapped excise policy of 2021-22 was used by the Kejriwal-led party for campaigning in the Goa Assembly polls.

Advertisement

The agency has said the DJB contract was awarded at "highly-inflated rates", so that the bribes could be collected from the contractors.

"As against the contract value of Rs 38 crore, only about Rs 17 crore were spent towards the contract and the remaining amount was siphoned off in the guise of various fake expenses.

Advertisement

"Such fake expenses were booked for bribes and election funds," the ED has alleged.

Delhi minister Atishi had denied the charges at a press briefing and claimed that the case was another attempt to tarnish the image of the AAP and its leaders. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth

Srikanth Biopic Update

4 minutes ago
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem

Hyderabad Brawl Haleem

7 minutes ago
Gavaskar and Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug

Gavaskar and Shatri

8 minutes ago
Divyenndu in Mirzapur

Divyenndu In Mirzapur 3

8 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

8 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 1

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Enforcement Directorate

Money-Laundering Case

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs KKR match

'Drop yourself Virat'

20 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

AI Supercomputer Project

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut Schools Gandhi

21 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

27 minutes ago
Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

Ghaziabad Accident

32 minutes ago
Luxury business jet

FAA grants certification

38 minutes ago
Dollar Regains Ground Following Fed Minutes

Odd Washington deal

40 minutes ago
Govt allows 110 firms to import laptops

US on India's regulation

40 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood supports Pandya

41 minutes ago
With the MCC in force across the country since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert for movement of cash

MCC Guidelines

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo